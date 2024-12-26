Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh did: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh did: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Eyes Stricter Workplace Regulations to Safeguard White-Collar Workers
US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
INDIA Bloc Challenges EVM Integrity in Supreme Court
India Aims to Avoid Clean Sweep in Final Women's ODI Against Australia
Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage