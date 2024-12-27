Congress Working Committee pledges to honour Manmohan Singh's memory and carry forward his enduring legacy: Resolution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress Working Committee pledges to honour Manmohan Singh's memory and carry forward his enduring legacy: Resolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- Congress
- legacy
- resolution
- politics
- India
- government
- reforms
- leadership
- pledges
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Colombian lawmakers vote against government's $2.24 billion tax reform
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
Intensified NIA Raids Target Terror Links Across India
Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Issue in Indian Parliament