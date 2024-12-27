Last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi at 11:45 AM on Saturday: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi at 11:45 AM on Saturday: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Titan's Sudden Demise: Farewell to Yu Jianhua
Former PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face Indictment in Toshakhana Case
Decisions Loom for New Zealand's Lineup as Tim Southee Prepares Farewell
Tragic Farewell: The Whistleblower Who Challenged OpenAI
Supreme Court Extends NIA's Reach to Non-Scheduled Offences