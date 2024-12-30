Adani to exit Adani Wilmar Ltd; to sell 31.06 pc to partner Wilmar Intl of Singapore, another 13 pc in open mkt; total proceeds exceed USD 2 bn.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:14 IST
