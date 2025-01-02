Dual centres of power are not to anyone's advantage: CM Abdullah on hybrid model of governance in J&K.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Dual centres of power are not to anyone's advantage: CM Abdullah on hybrid model of governance in J&K.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Eases H-1B Visa Rules, Boosting U.S. Tech Sector
Sharad Pawar's Diplomatic Envoy: Pomegranates and Politics
UP Politics Heat Up as Congress Protest Fizzles, BJP Defends Record
Russian Diplomat Anticipates Constructive Relations with Trump Administration
Irish Coalition Politics: A Move Towards Unity