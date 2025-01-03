Chinese side urged to ensure interests of downstream states of Brahmaputra are not harmed: MEA on China's plan to build dam on Brahmaputra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
