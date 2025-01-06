Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 06:55 IST
- Country:
- India
