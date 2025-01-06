People deprived of actual House proceedings, they were fed doctored versions of state govt: TN Governor Ravi.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
People deprived of actual House proceedings, they were fed doctored versions of state govt: TN Governor Ravi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Railways Adopts Accrual Accounting, Sets Benchmark for Financial Transparency
Piped water coverage in Tripura increased from 2.86 pc in 2018 to 87 pc in 2024, this is good governance: Union HM Amit Shah.
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Innovative Governance Reforms and Sustainability Initiatives
A Political Showdown: Civic Battles and Governance Tensions in Delhi
Modi carried forward tradition of 'good governance' after Vajpayee: Nayab Saini