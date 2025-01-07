(Eds: Corrects counting date) Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi on February 5, counting of votes on February 8: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
(Eds: Corrects counting date) Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi on February 5, counting of votes on February 8: CEC Rajiv Kumar.
