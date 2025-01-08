Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holds meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holds meeting with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punters throng London's historic Christmas meat auction
Scrutiny Over France's Expanded Security Measures Amid Christmas Market Concerns
Contested Security Measures: French Refugee Challenges MICAS Orders
Revolutionizing Consumer Safety: India's Bold New Measures
NMMC launches measures to enhance holding ponds' capacity