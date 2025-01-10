SC directs no steps be taken with respect to a well on Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid premises without its nod, seeks status report in 2 weeks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:36 IST
