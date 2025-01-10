Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appears in Pune court via video link in defamation case related to his comments on V D Savarkar.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appears in Pune court via video link in defamation case related to his comments on V D Savarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MP Randhawa Calls for BJP's Apology Over Rahul Gandhi Allegations
Congress MP Criticizes Poet for Personal Life Comments
Congress MP Faces Legal Heat Over Provocative Video
Pune court grants bail to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in defamation case.
CBI books son of former finance minister P Chidambaram and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in fresh corruption case: officials.