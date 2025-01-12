India beat Ireland by 116 runs in second Women’s ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series at Rajkot.
PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:44 IST
India beat Ireland by 116 runs in second Women's ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series at Rajkot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- cricket
- women's ODI
- Ireland
- victory
- series
- Rajkot
- one day international
- sports
- team
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Joaquin Niemann Set to Star in International Series India
Thrilling Comeback: Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Victory in Dramatic Shoot-out
Bengaluru FC's Stellar Victory Over Chennaiyin FC Sparks ISL Championship Race
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar to Victory in Thriller
Tailenders Triumph: South Africa's Dramatic Test Victory Over Pakistan