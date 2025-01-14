France's new prime minister announces renegotiation of contested plan raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
