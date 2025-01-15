There is a fight between two ideas in country; One is our idea of the Constitution and the other is that of the RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:59 IST
- Country:
- India
There is a fight between two ideas in country; One is our idea of the Constitution and the other is that of the RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Constitution
- RSS
- ideologies
- politics
- governance
- values
- conflict
- social norms
- unity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Historic Win: A New Era in Odisha Politics
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption
Swaraj Criticizes Kejriwal's Appeasement Politics Amid Election Stir
Abhishek Banerjee's Bold Stand Against Divisive Politics in 2024
India's Largest People-Centric Campaign Revolutionizes Governance