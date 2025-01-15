India is going to play a major role in giving direction to global security, economy and geopolitical dynamics: PM Modi.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
India is going to play a major role in giving direction to global security, economy and geopolitical dynamics: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Māori Honours Recipients in 2025 Celebrate Dedication to Community and Leadership Across Aotearoa
Assam Police Reshuffle Brings New Leadership to Guwahati
Turmoil in South Korean Leadership: A Legal Storm Unleashed
South Korea's Crisis: Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil
India's Economic Ascendancy: A Global Spotlight on Modi's Leadership