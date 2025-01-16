We consistently called for release of hostages, ceasefire, and dialogue and diplomacy: India on Gaza ceasefire deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
We consistently called for release of hostages, ceasefire, and dialogue and diplomacy: India on Gaza ceasefire deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- diplomacy
- hostages
- peace
- conflict
- negotiation
- dialogue
- resolution
Advertisement