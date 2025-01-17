No intimation from Saif Ali Khan to police on any threat to him; he did not seek security cover: Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
No intimation from Saif Ali Khan to police on any threat to him; he did not seek security cover: Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Police Capture Mewat Gang Members After ATM Heist
Delhi Police Nabs Thief, Recovers Stolen Mobiles and Auto
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
Political Heat Rises: Maharashtra Minister's Aide Surrenders Amid Scandal
Delhi Police Deport Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Amidst Crackdown