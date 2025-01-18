We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February from BCCI's medical team: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:04 IST
We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February from BCCI's medical team: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- Jasprit Bumrah's
- Ajit Agarkar
Advertisement