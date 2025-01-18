Eighteen Naxalites were killed in January 16 encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Eighteen Naxalites were killed in January 16 encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Bijapur
- Chhattisgarh
- encounter
- police
- insurgency
- operation
- security
- conflict
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Police Recruits Record Numbers Amidst Staffing Challenges
Hangzhou's Global Cultural Renaissance: Pioneering International Cooperation Through BRLC
Language Dispute Sparks Chaos at Thane Police Station
Hotel Tragedy: Police Personnel Accused in Manager's Death Spark Protests
Thane Police Launches Major Crackdown in Kalyan Town