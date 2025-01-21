Vivek Ramaswamy will not serve in Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, the White House says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:15 IST
Vivek Ramaswamy will not serve in Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, the White House says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trudeau to Resign: A Turning Point for Canadian Politics
Trudeau's Exit: A Turning Point for Canadian Politics
Turmoil in Canadian Politics: Trudeau and Freeland's Sudden Exits Stir Uncertainty
Scholz vs Musk: A Battle of Influence in German Politics
Biden, Nippon Steel, and the U.S. Steel Saga: A Legal Battle Over National Security and Politics