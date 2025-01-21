Officials say rescuers recover 16 bodies from flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java, reports AP.
PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
