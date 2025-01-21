Fire at Turkish ski resort has killed 66 people: interior minister, reports AP.
PTI | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
