DMK MP A Raja writes to Waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal on behalf of Opposition to postpone JPC sittings proposed on January 24, 25.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
