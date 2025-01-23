People of Delhi will give a befitting reply to AAP in assembly polls: BJP president J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Delhi will give a befitting reply to AAP in assembly polls: BJP president J P Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes Showdown: BJP and AAP Gear Up for Delhi Polls
Round-the-Clock Vigilance in Delhi Elections: I-T Department's New Measures
Delhi's Political Face-Off: BJP vs AAP in 2024
AAP's 'Sheesh Mahal' vs 'Raj Mahal': A Political Luxe Face-off
Delhi's Political Showdown: BJP vs. AAP in Assembly Elections