Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Concerns Echo at Apalachee High School After Another Gun Incident
‘Famine conditions are spreading’ as Sudan’s crisis worsens: Security Council
CBI Books DUSIB Officer in New Corruption Scandal as Political Tensions Rise
Kidnapping Crisis: Security Threats Intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Enhanced Security Measures