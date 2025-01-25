Deal signed in maritime security to strengthen cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian Prez.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Deal signed in maritime security to strengthen cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue: PM Modi after talks with Indonesian Prez.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement
Biden Administration Aims for Possible Gaza Agreement This Week
Ceasefire Agreement: A New Dawn for Gaza?
Ceasefire Controversy: Hamas and Israel Clash Over Agreement Claims
Historic Agreement: Polish-Ukrainian WWII Exhumations Set to Begin