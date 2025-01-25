Palestinians celebrate as buses filled with prisoners released in ceasefire arrive in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports AP.
PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:15 IST
Palestinians celebrate as buses filled with prisoners released in ceasefire arrive in the West Bank city of Ramallah, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- prisoners
- ceasefire
- Ramallah
- celebration
- release
- peace
- jubilation
- hope
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Clears Path for Trump Election Probe Report Release
Vaikuntha Ekadashi Celebrations: A Divine Procession at Srirangam Temple
Path to Peace: Navigating Complex Kurdish Militant Talks
RJD MP Manoj Jha Urges Focus on Youth Amidst Ramlala Mandir Celebrations
Golden Jubilee Celebrations: Wankhede Stadium's 50-Year Legacy