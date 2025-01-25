The bold and far-sighted economic reforms will sustain this trend in the years to come, says President Droupadi Murmu in address to nation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
