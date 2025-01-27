Israel is letting people return to northern Gaza for the first time in over a year as truce holds, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
