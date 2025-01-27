Delhi polls: If BJP voted to power, monthly burden of people will increase by Rs 25,000, says Kejriwal at launch of AAP's manifesto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi polls: If BJP voted to power, monthly burden of people will increase by Rs 25,000, says Kejriwal at launch of AAP's manifesto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi polls
- Kejriwal
- AAP
- manifesto
- BJP
- economic impact
- cost of living
- elections
- monthly burden
- voters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Shirdi Convention: Strategic Blueprint for Local Polls
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Slum Demolition Plans
BJP Paves the Way for Women Leaders Ahead of Reservation Bill
BJP will demolish all slums in five years if it comes to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Nearly 5,000 youths have quit Naxalism, joined mainstream and got jobs: Union minister Nitin Gadkari at BJP's convention in Maharashtra.