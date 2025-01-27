National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
National Cadet Corps (NCC) has reached more than 170 border talukas and 100 coastal talukas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Swami Vivekananda: A Legacy of National Pride and Empowerment
Rajasthan's Youth Empowerment Drive: A Path to Success
Assam's Cabinet Greenlights Rs 2,000 Crore for Women and Youth Empowerment Initiatives
Inspiring Cadets: Atishi's Vision for Youth Empowerment at Republic Day Camp
Harmonious Patriotism: Bands Unite for National Pride