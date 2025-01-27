Future of world can't be imagined without India's youngsters. That is why I call you force for global good: PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Future of world can't be imagined without India's youngsters. That is why I call you force for global good: PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering India's Future: Youth at the Helm of Development
Rajasthan's Youth Empowerment Drive: A Path to Success
ISRO's Space Docking Success Paves Way for India's Future Space Station
Assam's Cabinet Greenlights Rs 2,000 Crore for Women and Youth Empowerment Initiatives
Startups: Catalysts of India's Future Growth