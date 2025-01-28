US public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organisation, effective immediately, reports AP.
PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-01-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 01:53 IST
US public health officials have been told to stop working with the World Health Organisation, effective immediately, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Continues Tradition: 21 Babies Baptized in Sistine Chapel
Historic Japan-South Korea Meeting: Restoring Regional Security Ties
South Korea and Japan Strengthen Ties Amid Political Unrest
Trilateral Ties: Japan, Philippines, and US Strengthen Cooperation
Philippines, US, and Japan Vow to Strengthen Trilateral Relations