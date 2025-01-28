Income tax, GST rates can be cut to half, tax on essential commodities ended if loan waiver to rich is stopped: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Income tax, GST rates can be cut to half, tax on essential commodities ended if loan waiver to rich is stopped: Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US President Biden, in farewell address to nation, warns that an 'oligarchy' of ultra-wealthy is 'taking shape in America,' reports AP.
Mayawati's Rallying Call: Strengthen BSP Without Wealthy Benefactors
Greenpeace Demands Tax on Wealthy at World Economic Forum
A Wealthy Divide: Billionaires Soar Amid Global Inequity
Kejriwal Calls for Farmers' Loan Waiver, Announces New AAP Strategy