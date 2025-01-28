Arvind Kejriwal said he would do different politics, came in small car, but lived in 'Sheesh Mahal': Rahul Gandhi at Patparganj rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal said he would do different politics, came in small car, but lived in 'Sheesh Mahal': Rahul Gandhi at Patparganj rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man Arrested for Deceptive Promises and Defamation
Farmers Rally for Unity: A Joint Fight for Justice
Promises of Prosperity: Modi's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
Azerbaijani Activist's Controversial Conviction Spurs Global Criticism
Modi Pledges to Honor Promises Amid Strategic Tunnel Inauguration in Kashmir