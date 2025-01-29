PM Modi says local administration at Maha Kumbh offering all possible help to victims, I am in constant touch with state government.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says local administration at Maha Kumbh offering all possible help to victims, I am in constant touch with state government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Moves: Stocks Rise Amid Bond Relief and Inflation Watch
House Budget Vote: A Strategy for Disaster Relief
Balancing Act: Capital Spending and Tax Relief in Upcoming Budget
Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Leadership in Disaster Relief at World Congress on Disaster Management
Ceasefire in Gaza: A Long-Awaited Relief