Congress will conduct caste census, set up ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in Delhi: Party unit chief Devendra Yadav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
