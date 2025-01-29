Huge crowd shows Delhi's mood; people saying excuses, loot and lies of 'AAP-DA' cannot continue: PM Modi at BJP rally in capital.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Huge crowd shows Delhi's mood; people saying excuses, loot and lies of 'AAP-DA' cannot continue: PM Modi at BJP rally in capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- PM Modi
- BJP
- AAP-DA
- rally
- public sentiment
- political tensions
- governance
- capital
- change
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cleveland-Cliffs and Nucor Eye U.S. Steel Acquisition Amid Geopolitical Tensions
China Stock Surge: Chipmakers Rally Amid U.S. Tech Curbs
Political Tensions Escalate: BRS Leaders Under House Arrest
Efforts underway to reduce distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at rally in Akhnoor.
Delay in PTI Verdict Sparks Speculation Amid Political Tensions