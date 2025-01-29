Ready to resign from cabinet if asked by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or his deputy Ajit Pawar, says minister Dhananjay Munde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Ready to resign from cabinet if asked by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or his deputy Ajit Pawar, says minister Dhananjay Munde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Minister's Brave Escape from Crash
Karnataka Minister Survives Car Crash Amid Road Scare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at PoK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over his remarks on India, says J-K is incomplete with PoK.
German Defence Minister in Kyiv: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Political Shifts
Efforts underway to reduce distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at rally in Akhnoor.