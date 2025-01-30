BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla elected as new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla elected as new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Calls for Transparency in Election Commission
AAP's Revolt Against BJP: Accusations and Protests
Uttarakhand's Roadmap to Urban Prosperity: BJP Unveils Key Election Manifesto
BJP Leaders Turn to Tradition for Delhi Assembly Polls