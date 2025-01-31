Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcome President Murmu in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcome President Murmu in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Welcomes US Consulate: A New Era of Convenience
India welcomes announcement of pact for release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza.
Bengaluru Welcomes New US Consulate, Strengthening India-US Relations
Parliament Shuts Bar Amid Drink Spiking Probe
Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Power Ministry Discusses RDSS and Vision for 2047