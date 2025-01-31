India working with the US on procedural issues for early extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
India working with the US on procedural issues for early extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Rally on Hopes of Easing Measures from Beijing
Austria's Coalition Cuts: Climate Measures Targeted for Budget Balance
AT&T Hack Breached FBI Communications, Urgent Security Measures Initiated
Rethinking the Meat Consumption in Early Human Ancestors
China's Pork Production Decline: A Shift in the Global Meat Landscape