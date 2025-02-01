Govt to enhance limit for interest subvention scheme for Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:24 IST
