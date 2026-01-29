Left Menu

Empowering Educators and Advancing Agriculture: Dual Initiatives Unveiled in Banaras

The Banaras Locomotive Works' Women Welfare Organisation conducted a training to enhance teachers' understanding of child development. Concurrently, Banaras Hindu University is set to host a major international agriculture conference, focusing on resilience against climate change. Both events underline the region's commitment to education and sustainable development.

The Banaras Locomotive Works' Women Welfare Organisation recently concluded a five-day training program at the Chetna Training Centre, aimed at enriching teachers' insights into childhood development.

The program, which ran from January 16 to 22, awarded participating teachers with certificates upon completion, presented by Monika Srivastava, BLW Women Welfare Organisation President. In recognition of their efforts, trainers also received appreciation certificates, while teachers and staff were supplied with uniforms.

Simultaneously, Banaras Hindu University's Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding will collaborate with the International Rice Research Institute to hold the 'International Conference on Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development, Innovations and Solutions' from February 5 to 7, drawing over 500 international experts to discuss strategies to combat climate change impacts on agriculture.

