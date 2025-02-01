Govt to launch Rs 2-crore term loan to 5 lakh first-time women, SC and ST entrepreneurs: FM Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
