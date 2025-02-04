SC slams Assam govt for not deporting persons declared as foreigners and keeping them in detention centres indefinitely.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
SC slams Assam govt for not deporting persons declared as foreigners and keeping them in detention centres indefinitely.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nobel Laureate Bialiatski Endures Harsh Conditions in Belarus: A Spotlight on Human Rights Abuses
Human Rights Groups Urge Action on Baloch Disappearances
Trump Defends Immigration Policy and Predicts Saudi-Israel Normalization
Activist Groups Condemn Chinese VP at US Inauguration: Call for Human Rights Focus
Controversial Laken Riley Act Advances in Senate amid Immigration Policy Shift