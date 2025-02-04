Open hooliganism by BJP but EC filing case against people complaining against that: Delhi CM Atishi, who has been booked for MCC 'violation'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
