We are working for youths, but some parties are fooling them by promising doles they cannot fulfill: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
