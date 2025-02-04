Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
